Astronaut Jack Fischer is tethered to the outside of the International Space Station during the 200th spacewalk to install and repair gear with astronaut Peggy Whitson.
HOUSTON—An airlock problem forced NASA to ease off plans for a crammed six to seven hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station on May 12. The excursion ultimately was limited to the successful change out of a large external avionics box that had already been delayed more than a month, as well as three more high-priority tasks. Peggy Whitson, the station’s current commander, and NASA crewmate Jack Fischer wrapped up their 4 hr., 13 min. outing shortly before 1:30 ...
