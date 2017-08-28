A Seeker of the Royal Jordanian Air Force.
Seeker Aircraft America has formed a partnership with KAHA Aviation Solutions, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as it expands into a new market. Seeker light-observation aircraft will now be available through KAHA Aviation as a way to expand sales efforts into South America, the company said. “We are pleased to have formalized this relationship, knowing that KAHA’s dedication to providing the best in innovative special mission aircraft is a perfect match for marketing the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airframer Seeking South American Deals".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.