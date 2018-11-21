FRANKFURT—Airbus made two important management appointments on Nov. 21, naming Dominik Asam as its new chief financial officer and Michael Schoellhorn as its new chief operating officer for commercial ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Names New Finance, Operational Heads".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.