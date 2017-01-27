LONDON—Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury says the company still has faith in its H225/EC225 heavy helicopter and is determined to restore confidence in the aircraft for the oil and gas ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Airbus Committed To H225, CEO Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.