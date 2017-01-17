DUBLIN—Air Berlin will launch a new Berlin-Hong Kong service, company sources said. The new flights are expected to start in October, and are in contrast to the airline’s previous strategy to channel all Asia traffic through the Abu Dhabi hub of its partner and largest shareholder Etihad Airways. Neither Air Berlin nor Etihad commented officially. The decision was made by the Air Berlin executive board under CEO Stefan Pichler, who is leaving at the end of the month to be ...