Total aerospace and defense employment in the U.S. dipped last year, falling back to roughly 2011 levels, according to a new report from the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) that sports significantly updated ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AIA: Total U.S. A&D Employment Slipped Last Year".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.