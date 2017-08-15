The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory is confident based on design analysis and cost modeling that the Kratos-built XQ-58A Valkyrie will meet the objective range of 3,000 mi. and align with cost targets of $2-3 million per ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AFRL: Attritable Strike UAV Should Meet Range, Cost Goals".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.