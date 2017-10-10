The AC-208II "Armed Caravan" carries twice as many missiles as Iraq and Lebanon's AC-208s and has a new targeting sensor: Orbital ATK
Afghanistan will become the first operator of Orbital ATK’s upgraded AC-208II, a weaponized Cessna Caravan, through a $69 million contract awarded by the U.S. Air Force last ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Afghanistan First To Fly More Lethal â€˜Armed Caravanâ€™".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.