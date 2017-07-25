LONDON—Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody has begun assembly of four of its new L-39NG jet trainers in preparation for development and testing of the new-generation ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aero Vodochody Producing Four L-39NG Prototypes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.