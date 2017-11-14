DUBAI, UAE—Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody has completed development work on its L-39CW engine and avionics upgrade ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aero Vodochody Completes Development of L-39NG Retrofit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.