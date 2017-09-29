CR929 model.
MOSCOW and ADELAIDE, Australia—Chinese and Russian partners developing a new widebody have adopted a permanent name for the aircraft, variously shown as CR 929 and CR929. The designation, in one form or the other, replaces “C929,” the unofficial working name that was used before the aircraft was launched into full-scale development in May. Comparable to the Airbus A330-900, the widebody is being developed by Craic, a consortium of Comac and United Aircraft Corp. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Whatâ€™s In A Name? It Depends On The Language".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.