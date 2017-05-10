Artist's rendition of a WestJet Boeing 737-8 banking.
WestJet is looking to launch its ultra-LCC (ULCC) with 10 aircraft at first, and aims to serve routes that do not overlap with its main network. WestJet is not planning an additional aircraft order to source the ULCC fleet, CEO Gregg Saretsky told analysts during the carrier’s recent earnings call. Instead, it is planning to transfer its Boeing 737-800s out of the mainline fleet. The airline is talking to lessors about keeping aircraft scheduled for lease returns, he said. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "WestJet ULCC Plan Takes Shape".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.