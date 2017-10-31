WestJet Boeing 737-8.
WestJet Airlines has modified its Boeing commitments to include the 737-10 model, the airline told analysts during its third-quarter earnings call Oct. 31. Under the amended agreement, WestJet will take seven -10 aircraft instead of seven -8s originally slated for delivery between 2022-25. It will also add five additional -10 aircraft for delivery starting in 2022, raising its total firm MAX orders from 50 to 55 aircraft. The airline will also change seven -9 orders to four -8s and three ...
