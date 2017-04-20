Canada’s WestJet is planning to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), the airline announced on April 20. The new airline would start operations late this year with 10 “high-density” Boeing 737-800s. WestJet has yet to clarify key details about the new airline, which appears to be focusing on lower fares and unbundled products. It did not specify the seat density of its aircraft, destinations it will serve or any branding information. “The worldview on low-cost ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "WestJet’s ULCC To Enter Competitive Marketplace".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.