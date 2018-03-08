WestJet, Canada’s second largest airline, made a surprise CEO change, announcing March 8 Gregg Saretsky was stepping down “effective immediately” after eight years leading the company. Executive VP-commercial Ed Sims, who has held senior positions with Air New Zealand and formerly was CEO of New Zealand air navigation service provider Airservices, was named the Calgary-based airline’s new president and CEO. He also was appointed to WestJet’s board of directors ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "WestJet Makes CEO Change Amid Pilot Talks".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.