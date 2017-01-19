Dozens of Western aerospace suppliers are on the verge of hiring thousands of workers in Morocco, according to U.S. trade officials—so much so that they are quickly organizing a trade mission to the North African country in April. In a Jan. 18 webinar sponsored by the U.S. Commercial Service, the U.S. International Trade Administration’s promotion arm, officials said they are organizing the Aerospace in Morocco Mission for April 10-13. The trade mission comes after a ...