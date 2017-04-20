Wasaya Airways on April 20 added a Bombardier Dash 8-100PF (Package Freighter) aircraft to its fleet. Voyageur Aviation Corp. of North Bay, Ontario, converted the aircraft from carrying 37 passengers to a freighter with 10,000 lb. payload capacity and a volume of 1,380 ft.3. “The aircraft hits a definitive sweet spot in the regional aircraft cargo marketplace. The payload to operational cost ratio is extremely favorable,” Voyageur President Scott Tapson said. The aircraft is ...
