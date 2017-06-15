LOS ANGELES—Virgin Orbit, the newly created small-satellite-launch Virgin Group company, is nearing completion of the first “pathfinder” LauncherOne test rocket, as modifications to the program’s converted Boeing 747-400 airborne carrier aircraft come close to wrapping up in Texas. Completion of the initial launch vehicle at Virgin Orbit’s Long Beach, California, facility comes as the company accelerates assembly work on a further three rockets for test and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Virgin Orbit Close To LauncherOne Completion".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.