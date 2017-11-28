Virgin Australia has revealed new details of the rollout of its onboard Wi-Fi service across most of its fleet. The carrier intends to retrofit two of its five Boeing 777-300ERs by the end of this year, according to details first reported by the website Australian Business Traveler and subsequently confirmed by the airline to Aviation Daily. Virgin has previously said it plans to offer Wi-Fi on some 777 flights from Australia to the U.S. West Coast by the end of 2017. Virgin has ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Virgin Australia Outlines Fleet Wi-Fi Time Line".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.