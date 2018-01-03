Airbus A321 in Vietjet livery.
Vietjet has decided to convert all 42 of its Airbus A320neo orders to the larger A321neo, a move that further delineates the roles of Boeing and Airbus narrowbodies in its long-term fleet strategy. The LCC already had 31 A321neos and 11 A321ceos on order; after the latest tweak it will have 84 A321 firm orders. The first of Vietjet’s A321neos arrived Jan. 2 at its Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, hub. The 42 A320neos were ordered in 2014. However, in 2016, Vietjet also placed an order for ...
