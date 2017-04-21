Fast-growing Vietnamese LCC Vietjet is targeting an after-tax profit of 3.4 trillion dong ($150 million) this year, which would represent a significant jump from the 2.5 trillion dong profit it achieved in 2016.

The revenue goal for 2017 is 42 trillion dong, up from 27.5 trillion dong in 2016. The 2016 profit and revenue were up 113% and 39%, respectively, versus 2015. Vietjet’s 2017 targets were part of a business plan approved during the carrier’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

Shareholders also agreed to the carrier’s plan to seek government approval to raise Vietjet’s foreign investment cap.

