LCC Vietjet plans to become the third airline to enter the nonstop Vietnam-Australia market, starting with a route not yet served by either of the incumbent carriers. Vietjet signed an agreement to launch flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Brisbane, Australia, next year. The airline has yet to announce frequency or aircraft type. It currently operates Airbus A320s and A321s, but has A321neos and Boeing 737-8s on order. Vietnam Airlines already operates flights between Ho Chi Minh City ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Vietjet Prepares To Take On Incumbents In Australian Market".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.