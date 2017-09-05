The fate of United Technologies Corp.’s proposed $30 billion takeover of avionics and cabin interiors leader Rockwell Collins could rest on savings that the newly enlarged supplier provides to all-important customer Boeing. In a Sept. 5 statement released hours after UTC and Rockwell executives addressed Wall Street analysts and others, claiming their proposed transaction will benefit the entire industry, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Boeing appeared to disagree and raised the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UTC-Rockwell Deal May Hinge On Concessions To Boeing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.