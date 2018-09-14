The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Sept. 14 announced new sanctions targeting a Thai aviation firm accused of working with Iran’s Mahan Air, an airline previously designated for its role in ferrying fighters and weapons into Syria. “Treasury is cutting off yet another service provider acting on behalf of Mahan Air, a sanctioned airline that transports soldiers and supplies to Assad and fuels terrorist activities across the region,” ...
