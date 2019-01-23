WASHINGTON—A top-ranking Senate Democrat has voiced concerns about the legal justification for the FAA’s decision to recall approximately 3,000 safety inspectors and engineers to return to work without pay amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. In a Jan. 22 letter to U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) secretary Elaine Chao, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said the Department’s decision to recall 3,113 people employed by FAA’s Aviation Safety ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Senator Questions FAA Recall Of Safety Inspectors".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.