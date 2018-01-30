U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has confirmed the U.S. and Qatar have reached “understandings … on civil aviation” aimed at addressing the concerns of U.S. major airlines about alleged subsidies to Gulf carriers. Tillerson, appearing at the State Department in Washington with representatives of a Qatari government delegation visiting the U.S. for high-level talks, said President Donald Trump “has made this matter a priority and the outcome we achieved will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Majors Laud Civil Aviation Agreement With Qatar".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.