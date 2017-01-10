As Boeing closes in on completion of final assembly of the first 737-9, the longest variant of the MAX family it originally announced in 2011, the company has defined the size of the proposed additional -10X stretch variant to compete more aggressively against the Airbus A321neo. Boeing, which first revealed design studies of an extra stretched variant of the MAX in mid-2016, has finalized a design based on a 66-in. fuselage stretch. While significantly less than the 132-in. extension it ...
