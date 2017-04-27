ORLANDO, Florida—United Airlines plans to introduce optimized maintenance plans for the Boeing 737NG to smooth turnaround times for the fleet. As the aircraft get older, the carrier is finding more non-routine work, such as corrosion and cracks, which can throw off the maintenance schedule. The airline is working with Boeing to pull out some of the remain overnight (RON) A check maintenance tasks and create a B check, which will be done every 18 months, said John Wertz, director of ...
