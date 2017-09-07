United Airlines plans to launch year-round, daily Houston-Sydney service on Jan. 18, using Boeing 787-9s. The route, at 8,596 mi., will be the second-longest in United’s network, after Los Angeles-Singapore. United currently flies nonstop to Sydney from Los Angeles and San ...
