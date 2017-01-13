A coalition of unions has filed a petition in a U.S. federal court to overturn Norwegian Air International’s (NAI) foreign air carrier permit. The groups are seeking to reverse the Obama administration’s decision late in 2016 to allow Irish-flagged NAI, a subsidiary of Norway-based Norwegian, to serve the U.S., arguing that the carrier falls afoul of the U.S.-EU open skies agreement. The U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) acknowledged that the issue was “complex” ...