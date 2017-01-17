WASHINGTON—As planned, the governments of Australia, China and Malaysia on Jan. 17 terminated the underwater search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370), after scouring the sea floor along a 120,000-km2 (46,000-mi.2) arc in the southern Indian Ocean. The three countries agreed last July that if “no new credible evidence to determine the specific location” became available and the aircraft was not found in the current search area—which was based in large ...