Fast-growing Canadian ultra-LCC Flair Airlines, fresh off a doubling of its weekly frequencies, will move its headquarters to Edmonton. The carrier already uses Edmonton International Airport (YEG) as what it calls its “main transfer hub”—it offers nonstop flights to seven cities from the airport. But it has been running its operation out of Kelowna. The move to YEG and its intention to position itself as Edmonton’s “hometown airline” gives the aspiring ...
