Technik, a fully-owned subsidiary of Austrian Airlines, will downsize its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) in Innsbruck, Austria, affecting 80 out of 110 employees. Heavy maintenance operations on Bombardier Q400s in Innsbruck will be terminated by July. The company said the underlying reasons for the decision are the declining level of business and high location costs. “We’ve decided to turn the Q400 MRO business over to Lufthansa Technik in Malta or Sofia or to Austrian ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Tyrolean Technik Ending Q400 Heavy Maintenance".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.