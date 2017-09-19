Northwest Airlines Boeing 747-400.
Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have revealed plans for events to commemorate the retirement of the Boeing 747s. United’s last 747 flight will be Nov. 7 from San Francisco to Honolulu. Delta this week operated its final Tokyo Narita-Honolulu flight with a 747, and plans to retire the 747 fleet by the end of 2017. Continental and United took delivery of their first 747s in 1970, and United began operating the 747-400 in 1989. Northwest Airlines, whose 747 fleet Delta acquired in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Two U.S. Airlines Detail Final 747 Flights".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.