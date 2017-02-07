Aircraft MSN065 rolls out of the workshop.
FRANKFURT—The third Airbus A350-1000 test aircraft made its first flight Feb. 7 as Airbus moves the largest A350 type towards entry into service later this year. Designated MSN065, the newest -1000 is the third and final aircraft to join the test campaign, following MSN059, which first flew Nov. 24, and MSN071. While the first two aircraft are full of heavy test equipment, MSN065 is the first A350 that has a passenger cabin installed. It will also be used for airline-type route ...
