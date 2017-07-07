While Thailand is pushing the ICAO to conduct a follow-up audit to address safety concerns, the agency will first undertake a review of the country’s aviation security. The ICAO is due to make its security inspection from July 11-21 as part of its universal-security-audit program continuous-monitoring approach (USAP-CMA) process. Thai Airways said it is among the companies and organizations that will be participating in the security audit. A task force has been established to prepare ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Thailand Prepares For ICAO Security Audit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.