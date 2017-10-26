Boeing 777 in Thai Airways' livery.
TAIPEI, Taiwan—Thai Airways is in the final stages of assessing its options for major new aircraft orders, even while it is still receiving more widebodies from existing orders. The carrier is considering orders for up to 30 aircraft. Two-thirds would be widebodies, and the remainder would be narrowbodies, said Krittaphon Chantalitanon, Thai Airways’ vice president for alliances and commercial strategy. The types and manufacturers are still being decided, and the airline must ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Thai Airways Close To Finalizing Order Decision".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.