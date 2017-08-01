PARIS—TAP Portugal is to lease five new Airbus aircraft from Air Lease Corp. (ALC) as part of its ongoing fleet-modernization and network-development plans. The Portuguese carrier will take four new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, as well as one A320-200 Neo with CFM Leap-1A engines. All five aircraft are from ALC’s order book with Airbus, and are scheduled for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019, ...
