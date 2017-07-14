High temperatures forced American Airlines to cancel regional jet flights from Phoenix in June, and more aircraft and airports could suffer takeoff-weight restrictions globally as temperatures rise because of climate change, a new report warns. Higher temperatures reduce air density, resulting in less lift on takeoff. If the temperature gets high enough, the aircraft cannot take off at maximum weight. If this happens, the operator must reduce payload, fuel or both. Based on projected ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Takeoff Limits From Climate Change Could Cost Airlines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.