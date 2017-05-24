SHANGHAI—China’s Juneyao Airlines may eventually become a full member of Star Alliance, the company said as it joins the group in a subsidiary role to provide much-needed connections to Shanghai. Privately owned Juneyao adds 38 routes from Shanghai to the Star Alliance network. These include 33 in mainland China that no Star carrier is flying. Before Juneyao joined as a connecting partner on May 23, Star had 64 destinations from Shanghai, of which only 25 were ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Star Enlists Juneyao To Fill Shanghai Connections Gap".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.