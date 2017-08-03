SriLankan Airlines Airbus A320neo.
SYDNEY—SriLankan Airlines plans to use upcoming Airbus A321neo deliveries to boost key routes, and the carrier is also considering further fleet additions. The airline has so far taken delivery of two A320neos and one A321neo this year, with three more A321neos remaining on order. Two of these are due this year and the third in March 2018, CEO Suren Ratwatte told Aviation Daily on the sidelines of the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit. SriLankan will need another 3–4 ...
