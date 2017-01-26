Florida-based ultra low-cost carrier (LCC) Spirit Airlines is participating in the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration’s (TSA) Pre-Check program. Effective Jan. 26, eligible Spirit customers can speed up the security screening process at participating U.S. airports. TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program for trusted travelers at more than 180 U.S. airports that allows pre-approved airline travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their laptop in ...