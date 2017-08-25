Spirit Airlines is adding four routes to New Orleans this fall, the ultra-LCC said Aug. 25.

The carrier will add daily service to New Orleans from Boston; Newark, New Jersey; and Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 9. It will also start four-times-weekly service to the Louisiana city from Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Spirit will bring competition to each of the routes, schedules show. JetBlue Airways already provides service between New Orleans and Boston, and United Airlines flies the Newark route. Southwest Airlines flies the Tampa-New Orleans route.

Spirit will also start daily Newark-Las Vegas service on Nov. 9, as well as seasonal daily service between Chicago O’Hare International Airport and West Palm Beach, Florida. United flies the Newark-Las Vegas route, and American Airlines flies between Chicago and West Palm Beach.

