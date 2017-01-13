NEW DELHI—India’s SpiceJet will buy up to 205 aircraft from Boeing in a deal worth $22 billion. The deal is an extension of an existing 55-aircraft order, and includes 100 firm orders for 737-8 jets, a SpiceJet official said. The airline also has the option to buy 50 additional widebody aircraft. SpiceJet’s order is the largest ever by an Indian budget airline. The carrier is competing for a larger share of the domestic market against India’s largest passenger ...