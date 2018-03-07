MADRID—In an address at the World ATM Congress here, Spanish minister of public works Íñigo de la Serna announced that Spain will reduce the route charge airlines pay to use its airspace by 3% this year and 12% in 2019. With the reduction, Spanish air navigation service provider (ANSP) ENAIRE, a public entity attached to the ministry, will have one of the lowest route charges of major European ANSPs, according to the ministry. De la Serna estimates airlines will save ...
