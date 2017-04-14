Southwest Airlines is objecting to Volaris Costa Rica’s application for an exemption and air carrier permit to start U.S. flights. In a recent regulatory filing with the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT), Southwest argued that the other airline does not satisfy ownership requirements under the U.S.-Costa Rica air transport agreement. Southwest wrote that the bilateral requires Costa Rican citizens to have “substantial ownership and effective control” of an airline in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Southwest Opposes Volaris Costa Ricaâ€™s U.S. Application".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.