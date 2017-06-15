FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—Southwest Airlines expects to handle 750,000 annual passengers at a new international concourse here after its November schedule begins. The concourse, a joint project between Southwest and Broward County, Florida, is expected to open later this month. It will have five gates, three of which will be for Southwest. It is similar in layout to the international concourse Southwest uses at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, which opened in 2015. Silver ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Southwest To Operate 18 Daily International Flights From FLL".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.