Southwest Airlines expects to lose $100 million in revenue in the third quarter because of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean and U.S., and has downgraded its unit revenue and cost guidance for the September quarter. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Southwest said it has canceled approximately 5,000 flights during the current quarter because of “impacts from the natural disasters.” Dallas-based Southwest has exposure to Texas, Florida and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Southwest: Hurricanes Could Cost $100 Million".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.