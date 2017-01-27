Southwest is focused on implementing long-term projects in 2017, including preparations to launch its first Boeing 737 MAX operations later this year. The airline said it will retire its 737 Classics at the end of the third quarter, at which point it will launch operations with the 737-8. The airline has firm orders for 170 of the 737-8s over the next decade, 14 of which are scheduled to arrive this year. It has also ordered the 737-7, which is scheduled to start arriving in ...