Southwest Airlines will expand services at its Dallas Love Field (DAL) hub, as well as both New York LaGuardia (LGA) and RWashington National (DCA) airports in the East and both Denver International (DEN) and San Jose International (SJC) airports out west, including several new nonstop routes, as part of a spate of service changes set for this winter. The carrier’s winter schedule additions include new daily nonstop service between LGA and New Orleans, as well as Saturday-only fights ...
